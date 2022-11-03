Not Available

Anna and her slacker boyfriend go to work for the creepy, reclusive Joseph Rorret, who's just opened a movie theater that plays only classic English-language thrillers. Rorret obsessively spies on the audiences in his theater, savoring the fearful reactions of pretty women, then later tracking them down, dating and murdering them. As Anna fearfully investigates his sinister doings, one of Rorret's intended victims turns out to be a little stranger even than him.