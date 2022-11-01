Rory Gallagher: Live in Cork

Not Available

After an absence of some years from playing in his native city, Rory returns to perform for the first time at Cork's Opera House. Such was the occasion that Irish Television (RTE) had its cameras there to capture the homecoming. This DVD contains the concert originally released on VHS as "Messin' With The Kid - Live At The Cork Opera House", but now with superior audio. To compliment this landmark performance, a unique and highly personal "Rough Guide To Rory's Cork" has been compiled, showing locations, memorabilia and rare & unseen photographs - all supplemented with anecdotes. Plus, there's the "Big Guns" short documentary, a comprehensive discography and much more. TRACK LISTING 1. Continental Op 2. Tattoo'd Lady 3. Don't Start Me Talkin' 4. I Ain't No Saint 5. Follow Me 6. When My Baby She Left Me 7. Off The Handle 8. Out On The Western Plain 9. Wanted Blues 10. The Loop 11. Shadow Play 12. Messin' With The Kid 13. Loanshark Blues