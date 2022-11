Not Available

A docu-comedy special that follows stand-up comedian Rory Scovel as he performs six nights in a row with one difficult, self imposed rule: not using any pre-written material. It all happens in Atlanta at Relapse Theatre, a venue operated by Bob Wood who tells his own unbelievable story of how he slowly and maybe with some questions of legality, converted an abandoned church into one of the best comedy venues in the country.