Nine-year-old Rosa, the second of three sisters, feels often like the outsider, wherefore she isolates herself in her own little world. In this small world Rosa looks at her big sister Anna with a mixture of jealousy and admiration and she envies her little sister Helena for the moments she shares with Anna. While Rosa strives more and more to be like Anna, the tensions between the three sisters grow slowly and Rosa's jealousy begins to live it's own life.