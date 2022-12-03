Rosa Tirana

Not Available

In a sun-drenched land, during the greatest drought that the Northeastern hinterland has ever lived, The girl Rosa dives on a long journey through the arid and fantastical caatinga, in search of an encounter with our lady Immaculate, the queen of the hinterland. With an insightful tone, the plot is enveloped by an amalgamation of factors that, in the dryness of the portrayed landscape, becomes fertilizer for the understanding of human drama, from the perspective of the little protagonist.