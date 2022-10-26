Not Available

Rosalie Blum

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

France 2 Cinéma

Vincent Machot knows his life by heart. He shares it between his hair dressing salon, his cousin, his cat, and his too-invasive mother. But life sometimes holds surprises, even for the most prudent of people... He crosses paths with Rosalie Blum by accident. She is a mysterious and solitary woman whom he is sure he has already met. But where? Intrigued, he decides to follow her everywhere, in the hope of knowing more about her.

Cast

Noémie LvovskyRosalie Blum
Kyan KhojandiVincent Machot
Alice IsaazAude Cerceau
AnémoneSimone Machot
Philippe RebbotRoom-mate
Sara GiraudeauCécile

