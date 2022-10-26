Vincent Machot knows his life by heart. He shares it between his hair dressing salon, his cousin, his cat, and his too-invasive mother. But life sometimes holds surprises, even for the most prudent of people... He crosses paths with Rosalie Blum by accident. She is a mysterious and solitary woman whom he is sure he has already met. But where? Intrigued, he decides to follow her everywhere, in the hope of knowing more about her.
|Noémie Lvovsky
|Rosalie Blum
|Kyan Khojandi
|Vincent Machot
|Alice Isaaz
|Aude Cerceau
|Anémone
|Simone Machot
|Philippe Rebbot
|Room-mate
|Sara Giraudeau
|Cécile
