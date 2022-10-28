Rosalie Goes Shopping

1988

Rosalie loves to shop too much to let a little thing like no money stop her. When the local shopkeepers no longer take her bad checks or bad credit cards, she's reduced to stealing from one family member to buy presents for others. It's looking pretty bleak until her daughter pushes her into buying a 'guilt gift' of a PC, complete with modem. Master shopper becomes master hacker, and Rosalie is back on top.