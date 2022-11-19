Not Available

A group of actors retire to an island in Tigre to rehearse William Shakespeare’s As You Like It. Just before they start, Luisa, who is playing Rosalind, makes a bad decision – to terminate her relationship via mobile phone. Torn between her work and her personal preoccupations, in something of a daze, Luisa goes from wardrobe tests to dialogue review and a rehearsal that confirms Rosalind as the object of desire for the entire cast: Celia, Orlando, Febe. When rehearsals are over, there is a barbeque, and Luisa finds her fellow actors planning a day in the country with their partners. This offers her a chance to overcome her loneliness, though she still harbours hopes of a phone call. –Locarno Film Festival Matías Piñeiro’s Rosalinda, an original meditation on Shakespeare’s As You Like It, is a rich and enjoyable work that sustains a brisk comic tempo in a mellow, sunlit atmosphere