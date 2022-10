Not Available

Jelle lives with his father, an old-fashioned organ grinder. Standing in the street, they earn a living grinding the organ Rosalinda, an honest but tedious existence. Adolescent Jelle's loyalty is put to the test when his gabber-house friends expect him at a big dance party that coincides with shopping night, which is important for his father's income. Jelle is faced with the impossible choice between his dad and his friends.