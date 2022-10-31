Rosamunde Pilcher - Der gestohlene Sommer

Not Available

Edward Rosmore, a millionaire suffering from a fatal disease, uses a pretext to bring George Armstrong - the man his beloved wife adored when she was younger - back into her life; he wants to make sure there will be somebody to look after her after his death. But his plan seems to go completely askew when his wife misunderstands his intentions and thinks he is planning a new beginning with his secretary. On top of which her daughter begins to fall in love with George, not realizing he is actually her father. And then, when the misunderstandings and half-truths have completely divided the family, there is a tragic sailing accident. Edward dies - and George comes under suspicion of murder...