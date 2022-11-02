Rosamunde Pilcher: Eine besondere Liebe

Not Available

Tom Cameron's death after an ailing illness decides his daughter and heir, college librarian Isobel, to leave job and home in search of peaceful Cornish country pleasure. Stumbling upon the house where the Camerons once enjoyed a family holiday, she settles their and concentrates on its marvelous garden and hothouse. She also strikes up friendship with some neighbors, in the case of the castle-inhabiting doctor-financier with an option for love, while scorning the champion shepherd she hires as gardening helper. She also invites the true youth lover she lost trough indecisiveness, but he turns up with a fiancée and a wedding invitation