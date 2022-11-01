Rosamunde Pilcher: Wiedersehen am Fluss

Not Available

Irish coastal fish smoking house entrepreneur Robert O'Neill failed to marry his youth love Jane, who went to study in England and wed tycoon Edward Wilson. Robert's wife has terminal cancer and stages her own death, only to have a real fatal incident after telling first lover Conor O'Hara, meanwhile a priest, he's her daughter's biological father. Edward Wilson buys the town' castle as part of his many dirty dealings. Jane and Robert grow together again in opposition to Edward's local project.