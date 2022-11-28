Not Available

Rose is a hopeful woman broken by drugs, prostitution and Blondie, the Czar of Hellville. Struggling to support her habit, Rose finds herself and her six year old daughter at Hellville's mercy. When Rose betrays Blondie turning tricks behind his back, she and her daughter endure many hardships, including the fight to protect themselves from Blondie's brutal iron grip, in pursuit of her dream to reclaim their lives. Rose, Ellie and Tony, the three of them an imperfect little family bonded through pain and suffering struggle to escape to find a better part of the imperfect world to live in together. Rose must find the inner strength to reclaim her life and escape the hell that is Hellville.