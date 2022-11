Not Available

In August 1955, director Shirley Clarke and choreographer Anne Sokolow embarked on a dance film about mime. It evolved two years later into 'The Rose and the Players', inspired by Pablo Picasso's 'Family of Saltimbanques'. 'The Rose and the Players' was never completed. Sections of this work were turned into 'A Moment in Love' featuring Paul Sanasardo and Carmela Gutierrez. Their tests can be seen at the end.