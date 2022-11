Not Available

The English title of the Algerian Louss is Rose of the Desert. The title refers somewhat sarcastically to a desert village, which can hardly be described as roselike. The everyday life of the village and its residents is seen through the eyes of an armless man, whose handicap has left him dependent upon his sister. The main plot concerns the sister's marriage plans, which pose a threat to the male protagonist's well-being. Director Mohamed Rachid Benhadj doubled as screenwriter.