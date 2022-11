Not Available

In the fight for women’s rights, one voice rises above the rest. Overcoming her painful and traumatic childhood in a polygamous cult to becoming a successful actress and now activist. Rose McGowan was one of the first women to speak out against the disgraced mogul Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. Rose is now leading the social justice fight as an example to us all. Explore her dramatic and compelling journey, and find out what it really takes to be brave.