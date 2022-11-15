Not Available

In the early 1980s, Brocatella sang the praises of telematics to her friend Niño, who knew nothing about it. However, her work as an employee for the “Minitel rose”* bored her and failed to keep her mind off her ex, Electra. But perhaps love lies at the end of a click. Rose Minitel recounts in three days and seven songs the fantastic and tragic destiny of one of the first victims of those traps that telematics set for lonely hearts. This tragedy about solitude and its virtual assuaging through computer networks is recounted in my musical, which was performed in a studio with Minitels that were reconnected for the event, thanks to a media archaeology laboratory.