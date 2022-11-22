Rose Tattoo - Live In 1993 From Boggo Road Jail

Not Available

Rose Tattoo have remained the bad boys of Australian rock since the late 70s when they ignited Australian audiences with the hits Bad Boy For Love and Rock'n'Roll Outlaw. Performing here in front of a huge crowd at Boggo Road Jail in 1993 (the original line-up of Angry Anderson, Peter Wells, Geordie Leech and Mick Cocks reunited to celebrate the closing of the jail) the band deliver a thumping set of seminal Oz rock, rolling out all their big hits - including Assault & Battery, Tramp, Out of This Place - and a rousing rendition of the Rolling Stones classic Street Fighting Man.