Roseland NYC Live is a live album by Portishead with the New York Philharmonic Orchestra. It was released in 1998 by Go! Discs/London. A PAL format VHS video was released the same year, with a DVD version following four years later. Unlike the CD, all the tracks on the DVD were recorded at Roseland. The DVD version has a bonus elements section, containing the music videos for "Numb", "Sour Times", "All Mine", "Over" and "Only You", as well as short films "Road Trip" and "Wandering Star" and the Portishead movie To Kill a Dead Man. It also has a Portishead site ad, which can be accessed via a hidden link.