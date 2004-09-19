2004

Rosenstrasse

  • Drama
  • History
  • War

Release Date

September 19th, 2004

Studio

Studio Hamburg Letterbox Filmproduktion

When Ruth's husband dies in New York, in 2000, she imposes strict Jewish mourning, which puzzles her children. A stranger comes to the house - Ruth's cousin - with a picture of Ruth, age 8, in Berlin, with a woman the cousin says helped Ruth escape. Hannah, Ruth's daughter engaged to a gentile, goes to Berlin to find the woman, Lena Fisher, now 90. Posing as a journalist investigating intermarriage, Hannah interviews Lena who tells the story of a week in 1943 when the Jewish husbands of Aryan women were detained in a building on Rosenstrasse. The women gather daily for word of their husbands. The film goes back and forth to tell Ruth and Lena's story. How will it affect Hannah?

Cast

Maria SchraderHannah Weinstein
Doris SchadeLena Fischer ( 90 Jahre alt )
Jutta LampeRuth Weinstein ( 60 Jahre alt )
Svea LohdeRuth Weinstein ( 8. Jahre alt )
Jürgen VogelArthur von Eschenbach
Martin FeifelFabian Fischer

