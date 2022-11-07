Not Available

Roshagadu is an suspense thriller based movie in which, Chiru played the role of CID informer and Thyagaraju and Prabhakar are two gangleaders and CID officer Neelima(Madhavi) is assigned to burst their underworld.Neelima uses Sikander (Chiru), who works for them, as her informer, but before sikander manages to gather enough evidences, Prabhakar comes to know about his reality and kills him. Now, Neelima is left without any support in her mission.Oneday, she spots a Sikander look a like (chiru again) and persuades him to act like sikander, During this process, they fall in love with each other. In the end, sikander manages to liquidate all secret activities of thyagu and bhayankar and helps neelima in completing her mission.