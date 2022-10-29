Not Available

Since 1956, 80-year-old Yousef has lived in a shack in the Roshmia Valley with his wife Amna, a refugee from Yasoor. Life is quiet until the municipality of Haifa plans to build a road across the valley to connect the Mediterranean to Mount Carmel – which will require the demolition of the couple’s home and force them to find a new home. Aouni, their sponsor, acts as a middleman between them and the municipality and attempts to secure a compensation for them. However, the negotiations lead to tension amongst the three.