Rosie And Jim - Sticky Honey And Other Stories

Enjoy some spectacular adventures with Rosie and Jim in this special DVD. Join the lovable rag dolls and their friend, Duck, on the Ragdoll canal boat as they follow Tootle (Neil Brewer) in eleven exciting adventures including: how honey is made, how a roof is thatched, seeing how a new jacket is made for Neil, watching a chair being made, trying out roller-blading, exploring the ancient craft of dry stone walling, seeing an artist at work, having fun with a radio-controlled speedboat, exploring backstage at the theatre, coming to the rescue at a wedding and celebrating Mother’s Day.