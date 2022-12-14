Ross Bennett: Live in Toomler, Amsterdam

Not Available

If you are looking to entertain a group of grown-ups, whether for a corporate event, Country Club, fund raiser or Private Party you can not go wrong in hiring Ross Bennett. Ross Bennett is a stand-up comic for people who say they don't like Stand-up comics. Bright, insightful and classically funny. Ross's point of view is what he calls ‘NEW YORK COUNTRY'. He's a guy who grew up in a small town in western New York State, with traditional American values and sensibilities. But his years of living in "The Big City" have made his act accessible to everyone.