The title of this grim Emilio Fernandez-directed character study translates to The Net. On the lam from the police, Antonio (Crox Alvaredo) and Jose Luis (Armando Sylvestre) find refuge in a friendly seaside village. The two fugitives set up housekeeping with their mutual girlfriend Rossana (Rossana Podesta). This set-up can't possibly last, and it doesn't. When Rossana indicates that she prefers one of the men over the other, it's the beginning of the end for all three. Well-photographed on location, La Red was one of Mexico's entries at the 1953 Cannes Film Festival.