Esteemed Italian conductor Gianluigi Gelmetti leads the Stuttgart Radio Symphony Orchestra in a moving performance of Rossini's one-act opera "L'Occasione Fa Il Ladro." Singers Susan Patterson, Robert Gambill, Natale de Carolis and Monica Bacelli fill the theater with their soaring voices in this 1992 production staged by director Michael Hampe at the elegantly cozy Rococo Theatre, in the quaint town of Schwetzingen, Germany.