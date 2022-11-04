Not Available

An amiable picture about entering adulthood, great dreams, and the first - forbidden - love of a white postman, Jakub, and a pretty Gypsy girl, Jolanka. This is a poetic story, a mosaic of the playful world springing from the wild imagination of the village postman and its clash with the pragmatic mundane reality that finally beats the rosy dreams of the young protagonists. Director Dušan Hanák and screenwriter Dušan Dušek's most popular film has been cherished by critics as will as wide audiences at home and abroad.