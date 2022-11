Not Available

One of the greatest cultural and social revolutions in 20th century Europe took place in a tiny village on the Spanish seaside. In the 50's, a batch of American Marines build a huge military base on farming land bringing dollars, Marlboros, Cadillacs, night clubs and rock n´roll music into post-civil war Spain, an impoverished country ruled by a fascist dictator. Welcome to Rota, "The South European Las Vegas."