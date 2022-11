Not Available

Rotbart the warlock of the Woods, rescues the prince Sigfrido from the water of the enchanted lake. Sigfrido tormented and defenseless by the social prison that his tittle represents, finds salvation in Rotbart. In love, they decide to build a new life far from the court, that is until Odette appears a bitter princess that desires Sigfrido. She will try to seduce him with her charms.