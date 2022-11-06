Not Available

Rote Orchideen

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    In a made-up country somewhere in northern Europe: In the armaments factory F.N.G., an important drawing is copied and passed on to the enemy. Suspicion falls on the chief engineer Alexander Nica and his assistant Laurenz. Both are placed before the court; accused by the night watchman Bruns; and sentenced to death for industrial espionage. Before sentencing, however, Nica succeeds in getting away. Now he’s trying to find proof to convince the court of his and Laurenz’ innocence.

    Cast

    		Olga TschechowaMaria Dorando
    		Albrecht SchoenhalsAlexander Nica, Ingenieur
    		Camilla HornGräfin Ogolenska
    		Herbert HübnerProfessor Castro
    		Hans NielsenAntonio, Marias Bruder
    		Paul WestermeierReno, Diener bei Castro

