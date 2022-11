Not Available

A seedy downtown bar on a quiet Sunday morning becomes a battleground for Armageddon, when a batch of bad booze contaminates the alcohol supply of the local drunks. Carrying a mutated worm, the tainted tequila infects all who drink it, swiftly turning them into ravenous shots for brain-eating worms. Luckily, an intrepid group of drunks, losers and lost souls is on hand to save the day!