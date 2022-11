Not Available

These two Rotherham football clubs eventually merged to become Rotherham United in 1925. Here, they make the best of a poor pitch that caused the match to be abandoned after 55 minutes. The Rotherham Town keeper, in white, puts in a lot of effort, if not so much skill, with the ball. Showman Albert Wilkinson, in a top hat, can be seen geeing up the coal-dusted crowds for the camera.