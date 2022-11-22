Rotten Shaolin Zombies

Not Available

AN EPIC TALE OF BROTHERLY LOVE, BAD SUSHI & ASS-KICKING ZOMBIES... Two brothers, the best of friends, devout martial artists, inseparable. One fateful sushi dinner would forever change the nature of their relationship and send them on a crash course to death and destruction. Thinking his dear brother has been killed by the toxic venom of the dirty lungfish that tore out his eye, Lone Brother trudges through life, wondering how he will ever be able to continue on all alone. Little does he know his brother has returned to walk the earth as the undead, pissed off and craving human flesh. The stage is set for an epic battle where brother must face brother, zombie versus the living, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance!