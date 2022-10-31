Rotting Christ: Non Serviam - A 20 Year Apocryphal Story

Not Available

“I will not serve!” (Non Serviam), were the alleged words of Lucifer, when he descended from heaven to be his own master. In the 20 years of their impressive career ROTTING CHRIST have boldly followed this example and always set their own course. Carving their very own path through Black, Gothic and Death Metal the Athenians quickly rose to become the premier Metal band of their native Greece and nearly as fast to international acclaim. On “Non Serviam – A 20 Year Apocryphal Story” ROTTING CHRIST have gathered their most popular and classic songs including some rare treats to celebrate their special anniversary show at home in Athens in front of a fanatic audience in December 2007. Completing the package is a bonus DVD filled with extra footage from the “Sanctus Diavolos” and “Theogonia” tours, an interview with frontman Sakis telling the story of the band, bootlegs live videos, promotional clips and much more.