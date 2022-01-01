Rouge Sessions - De Portas Abertas

Not Available

It is the second extended play (EP) of the Brazilian girl group "Rouge", released on February 4, 2019 by Sony Music, being the group's last work before the hiatus. The acoustic, recorded at the home of member Aline Wirley in Floresta da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro, also feature videos of the songs posted on the group's YouTube channel. The EP follows the band's fifth studio album, Les 5inq, released three days earlier, and features five songs from the group in acoustic versions, among them old hits like "Ragatanga" and "Um Anjo Veio Me Falar", and new songs like "Bailando" and "Solo Tu".