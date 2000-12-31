2000

Rough Air: Danger on Flight 534

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 2000

Studio

Carlton America

Having taken the blame for an accident beyond his control, pilot Mike Hogan has been on administrative leave indefinitely; however when the airline is desperately short of staff, he is offered to be first officer and accepts, without enthusiasm, received with disdain by the well-connected commander. Surprisingly his come-back proves less then routine, as the captain gets knocked out and a collision as well as a murderer being transported by police require courageous action from Mike, his crew and several passengers, including soccer star Ty Conner.

Cast

Alexandra PaulFlight Attendant Kate Phillips
Mark LutzTy Conner
Susan AceronSusan Lee
Alexis CassarLex
John FureyKevin Muldoon
Larissa GomesMargo Hilling

View Full Cast >

Images