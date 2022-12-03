Rough Customers: Prologue - The Golden Year

Not Available

After a year of laying low in Chicago, “G”, a former mob enforcer, heads back to his native home of Michigan to plot revenge against his former boss, Nikolai- who is the head of the Metro-Detroit Mafia. With vengeance on his mind, the loss of the woman he loves also bears on his conscience. Things may look tough for “G” at the moment, but he’s determined to take back what's rightfully his, and he has some kickass friends that are eager to aid him in his revolt. It’s time for a regime-change in the Motor City, and they intend to make it happen. Welcome to the world of the "Rough Customers."