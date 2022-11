Not Available

Documents the post-punk period between 1978 and 1981, featuring the looks, the poses, the rucks, the riots and the slaggings of bands and their fans. Includes footage of the Wasted Festival and some of the original bands 25 years on. Also has performances from exponents of Punk, Mod, Oi and Ska - all filmed in the same DIY ethic that spawned punk itself.