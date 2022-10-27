Rough Night in Jericho

1966

The only business in the Wild West town of Jericho that corrupt sheriff Alex Flood (Dean Martin) doesn't control behind the scenes is the stagecoach owned by tough-willed widow Molly Lang (Jean Simmons) and her right-hand man, Hickman (John McIntire). Former marshal Dolan (George Peppard), recently hired by Lang and Hickman as a driver, wants to stay out of the mess, but when he sees Flood's henchman Yarbrough (Slim Pickens) assault Lang, he steps up to fight the corruption.