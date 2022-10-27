1966

Rough Night in Jericho

  • Action
  • Western

Release Date

December 31st, 1966

Studio

Universal Pictures

The only business in the Wild West town of Jericho that corrupt sheriff Alex Flood (Dean Martin) doesn't control behind the scenes is the stagecoach owned by tough-willed widow Molly Lang (Jean Simmons) and her right-hand man, Hickman (John McIntire). Former marshal Dolan (George Peppard), recently hired by Lang and Hickman as a driver, wants to stay out of the mess, but when he sees Flood's henchman Yarbrough (Slim Pickens) assault Lang, he steps up to fight the corruption.

Cast

George PeppardDolan
Jean SimmonsMolly Lang
John McIntireBen Hickman
Slim PickensYarbrough
Don GallowayJace
Brad WestonGus Torrey

