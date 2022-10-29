Rough Play

Not Available

Movie describes life of an actor as he suddenly becomes popular, but also becomes arrogant with his new found fame. As he mixes with new groups of people, including gangsters, he finds his career spiraling back down and his life in danger. Oh Young (Lee Joon) is an intense young actor, full of vigor for his chosen field. He currently performs regularly for a small theater company as well as playing minor roles in movies. A manager named Kim Jang-Ho (Seo Bum-Suk) then spots Oh Young on the filming set of a movie. He sees potential in Oh Young and offers to make him a top actor. After signing his contract, Oh Young's role in the movie is rewritten into a major supporting character. Once the movie is released, Oh Young receives praise for his performance and also becomes a burgeoning celebrity. As his popularity rises, Oh Young's life quickly spirals out of control.