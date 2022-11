Not Available

While pursuing a killer who murdered a federal marshal, Rough Riders Buck Roberts (Buck Jones), Tim McCall (Tim McCoy) and Sandy Hopkins (Raymond Hatton) learn about a stagecoach robbery and soon realize the two cases are connected. Going undercover as an outlaw, a cattle buyer and a saloon janitor, the heroic marshals are on the case. One of eight Rough Riders adventures, this classic Western co-stars Linda Brent and Charles King.