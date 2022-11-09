Not Available

Bambie is an overseas Filipino worker. Now in her 40s, she has lived and worked as a hairdresser in Greece for the past four years. 'Roughcut' tells Bambie's story, while also zeroing in on immigration issues and the family she is forced to leave behind, playing mother, daughter and wife from afar. Bambie's relatives are completely dependent on her financially, but there's one thing that makes her different to all the rest: she is a male-to-female transsexual! 'Roughcut' is a story about identity and choice, manipulative families, underlying racism and the sacrifices we make to feel accepted. But it is also a celebration of life, the often joyful struggles to make ends meet and having fun, even if nothing seems to be going our way!