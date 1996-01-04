1996

Roujin Z

  • Animation
  • Science Fiction
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 4th, 1996

Studio

Tokyo Theatres Company

An old man is being treated specially by the Department of Health under the so-called Project Z, a special nursing bed with a 6th generation computer on board. When the pain and loneliness of the old man reaches his ex-private nurse, she decides to rescue him from the government's experiment. Thus begins a wild chase through the busy streets of Tokyo as the 6th generation computer begins to have the personality of the old man's ex-wife and as the government's secret project unfolds.

Cast

Shinji OgawaSuguru Ogawa
Chie SatōNobuko Ohe
Chisa YokoyamaHaruko
Hikojirō MatsumuraAche B (voice)
Hikojiro MatsumuraKijuro Takazawa
Kōji TsujitaniMitsuru Maeda

View Full Cast >

Images