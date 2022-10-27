Not Available

Roukli is a film about about love, war and something else. Estonian director Veiko Õunpuu (Autumn Ball, The Temptation of St. Tony, Free Range/Ballad on Approving of the World) made his new film Roukli without institutional financial support. The film was made through an experimental process of improvisation and financed through the Estonian crowdfunding platform Hooandja. According to Õunpuu, the reasons for turning to crowdfunding and improvisation for his new film were creative. “We find creative freedom in independence from institutional support,” Õunpuu said.