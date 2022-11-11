Roulement, rouerie, aubage

Not Available

This reel consists of three short films, two in black and white and one in color, that treat of a water wheel on the Sorgue. The essence of the work rests on a series of cross-references that are set up between the operational mechanisms of the filmed object and the recorded characteristics foregrounded by the choice of film stocks and filming circumstances. The title reflects the process involved. Roulement = rotation, rouerie = wiliness, aubage = paddle wheel unit. - Film Makers' Coop