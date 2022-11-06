Not Available

Round the Moons Between Earth and Sea

    Giuseppe M. Gaudino made his directorial debut with this experimental film portrait contrasting the ancient Roman empire with poverty in present-day Naples. The film's narrator introduces the ancient town of Pozzuloi, home to Nero, his mother Agrippina, the Sibyl of Cumae, and Christian martyr Artema. This historical drama is intertwined with a modern-day story of a poverty-stricken family, forced by earthquakes during the '70s to move to the country, a devastating blow to the close-knit family. After a 1997 Venice Film Festival screening at 125 minutes, the filmmakers announced their plans to re-edit to a shorter running time. Also known as Moonspins Between Land and Sea.

    		Olimpia CarlisiLa Sibilla Cumana
    		Tina FemianoDonna Mena Gioia
    		Salvatore GrassoGennarino Gioia
    		Aldo Bufi LandiDon Salvatore Gioia
    		Vincenza ModicaAssunta Gioia
    		Antonio PennarellaTonino Gioia

