Is this a Birkenhead tourist promo, or an advertising film sponsored by the local businesses of the town? There are elements of both in this brand-name dropping travelogue, which invites us to "take a drive through beautiful old Cheshire" and visit new estates where the "houses can be purchased on easy terms through the Liverpool Duke Street Benefit Building Society". Look out too for the stylish Armstrong Siddeley saloon car taken for a test drive.