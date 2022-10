Not Available

26-year-old Hachiko Hojo (Yuko Oshima) works as a train attendant, selling items on a cart. She's good at her job, but she lacks self confidence. One day, she meets a movie producer (Koji Ookura). They decide to visit tourist attractions in Hakone, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan. Hachiko Hojo looks back upon her life along the way.