A zany twist on the conspiracy-laden world of X-Files, Route 30, Too! picks up as two members of New York State's Unusual Occurrence and Paranormal Society (Jamie Rose, Robert Romanus) arrive to investigate the mysterious goings on. When the local color includes the likes of overzealous Deer Hunter Bob (Curtis Armstrong), money-hungry huckster Rotten Egg (Lee Wilkof) and a Spanish candy store clerk named Chicky (Noah Applebaum), spotting the alien will be no easy task. The 2nd film in John Putch’s Route 30 Trilogy is another quirky collection of tales from the backwoods of his childhood.