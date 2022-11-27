Not Available

Tommy DiNello, a freelance videographer, moves back to North Branford Ct. from New York City after two years on his own. His extremely close cousins, Marie and Dom Jr., are reluctantly accepting their father's new young foreign wife Varya, just two years after their mother's death. Since Tommy's parents moved to Florida when he was away, he has no choice but to stay with his Uncle Dominic and cousin Marie while battling memories of the reason he left town in the first place. His dear friend, Angela and him are reunited, This is bittersweet as she is the only one with clear knowledge and witness of his past.Tommy moves back to North Branford Ct. after two years in NYC. He resides with his uncle and close cousins as they reluctantly accept their father's new marriage just two years after the death of their mother.